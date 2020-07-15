CoronavirusInvesting

South Africa’s Sun International to issue 127 mln shares in rights offer

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Sun International will tap shareholders for funds at 9.44 rand a share in a 1.2 billion rand ($71.48 million) rights issue, the hotel and casino owner said on Tuesday.

The owner of Sun City resort will use the rights issue funds to improve its short to medium-term liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet as the coronavirus restrictions hit its operations.

The company will offer 127 million shares at 9.44 rand each, representing a 25% discount, it said in a statement.

($1 = 16.7877 rand)

