COVID -19: South Africa public Schools to close for four weeks – Ramaphosa

Millions of children will stay home tomorrow as South Africa will lock down its public schools once again- for four weeks this time – as COVID-19 cases rocket.Many of the public schools had reopened their doors merely days ago, despite concerns from parents and unions that this may spread the disease. The government also pledged to extend the academic year beyond 2020 to help children cash up with their studies.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a media conference at the end of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on July 27, 2018, as the heads of the BRICS group — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — met in Johannesburg for an annual summit dominated by the risk of a US-led trade war. – Five of the biggest emerging economies on July 26, stood by the multilateral system and vowed to strengthen economic cooperation in the face of US tariff threats and unilateralism. (Photo by Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read THEMBA HADEBE/AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa has the fifth highest number of cases in the world and more than half of the continent’cases, he said. The country needed to be vigilant and strict in taking precautions against disease, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address to the nation.

“An impediment to learning will damage an entire generation,” says President Ramaphosa. he said this was taken into consideration in making the decision.

There have been calls to close schools from many groups. The government has met with 16 bodies representing everyone from teachers to parents.

“What everyone does agree on though it that health must remain out main concern,” he sad

“All public schools should take a break for the next four eweeks. This has been expeienced in other countries schools have opened and had to be closed. This means schools will close July 27 and reopen on August 24.”

“The current academic year will be extended beyond 2020. Details of this will be announced soon. We have taken a deliberately cautious approach.”

Many public schools reopened just over a week ago, amid sanitising and social distance rules. Many schools reported COVID-19 cases among their pupils.