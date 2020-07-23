CoronavirusFinancial

South Africa may stop lenders blacklisting borrowers during pandemic

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s government may temporarily ban lenders from blacklisting consumers whose credit records have been hit by the coronavirus crisis, a consultation document published by the main opposition party showed.

The Department of Trade (DTI) document said it was considering banning blacklisting and ordering the removal of any adverse information on consumers’ profiles, until Sept. 30 or when a national state of disaster ends, whichever comes first.

“The regulations are aimed at assisting all consumers who are negatively affected by the national state of disaster … and subsequently have had their credit records deteriorating,” said the document, published by the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA).

The changes would be backdated to April 1, the document said, giving lenders until July 24 to submit written responses.

“Government will carefully consider any proposals … and will take all views into account before making a decision,” the DTI said, adding Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel would not consider the draft document until the consultation was complete.

The DA said the changes would hit banks’ lending appetite, pushing up the cost of credit, and allow already indebted South Africans to rack up further borrowings.

Separately, Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) and Investec (INVP.L) (INLJ.J) have started offering government-backed coronavirus loans under adjusted terms to allow more firms to access funds, their websites showed, including removing a cap on turnover.

Lenders and the government have been looking to boost take-up of an up to 200 billion rand ($12.17 billion) government scheme to drive lending to coronavirus-hit businesses. Only 10.6 billion rand had been paid out by July 7.

Standard Bank confirmed customers could now access the loans under adjusted terms but had no further comment. Investec and other major banks had no immediate comment.

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South Africa may stop lenders blacklisting borrowers during pandemic

Reuters -
The Department of Trade (DTI) document said it was considering banning blacklisting and ordering the removal of any adverse information on consumers’ profiles, until Sept. 30 or when a national state of disaster ends, whichever comes first.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa 59% excess deaths imply hidden COVID-19 toll

Reuters -
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented a tough lockdown at the end of March, shutting shops, ordering people to stay home and sending the army on to the streets to enforce it, back when South Africa had only 400 recorded cases.
Read more
Economy

African born Elon Musk’s SpaceX in talks to raise funds at $44 billion valuation: Bloomberg News

Reuters -
(Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $44 billion, Bloomberg News reported...
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID -19: South Africa public Schools to close for four weeks – Ramaphosa

Chris Bishop -
South Africa has the fifth highest number of cases in the world and more than half of the continent'cases, he said. The country needed to be vigilant and strict in taking precautions against disease
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved