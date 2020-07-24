CoronavirusEconomy

Sub-Saharan Africa GDP to contract 3.1% this year

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy will contract this year after shutdowns disrupted activity and as daily cases of coronavirus are still rising in the region but a recovery is expected next year, a Reuters poll found on Friday.

Following months of lockdowns which have muted economic activity a Reuters poll taken in the past week suggested the region will contract 3.1% this year but bounce back to around 3.5% growth in 2021.

Some countries have begun relaxing restrictions but virus cases are still increasing, unlike in many developed countries that have started to show signs of recovery, so the uncertainty meant the range of forecasts for next year was wide – between flatlining and 4.8% growth.

South Africa has reported the most cases in Africa, partly reflecting more widespread testing, and it is harder to gauge the full extent of outbreaks elsewhere although there are no signs numbers are falling.

“Growth downgrades dominate in a region where external and fiscal buffers were already substantially eroded. The impact of COVID-19 will reduce growth even further,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, was expected to contract 3.7% this year but bounce back to 2.0% growth next year.

Continental peer South Africa was expected to grow 3.5% next year following an 8.0% contraction this year, a Reuters poll showed last week.

However, Ghana, one of the continents oil exporters, was still expected to grow, expanding 1.9% this year and 4.2% in 2021.

“Despite the obvious downside risks from lower oil prices and headwinds from COVID-19, we believe Ghana has a decent growth outlook and reasonably comfortable external sector metrics relative to other African oil exporters,” said Michael Kafe, economist at Barclays.

“The fallout from COVID-19 and associated lockdown means GDP growth is likely to be weak this year. However, unlike other African oil exporters such as Angola, Gabon and Nigeria, where GDP growth is likely to contract this year, we expect Ghana to post positive GDP growth.”

Kenya – east Africa’s biggest economy – was expected to have a lacklustre performance this year with no growth, a poor outcome having averaged around 6% annual growth in the past decade.

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Sub-Saharan Africa GDP to contract 3.1% this year

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy will contract this year after shutdowns disrupted activity and as daily cases of coronavirus are still...
Read more
East Africa

Sale of 20% stake in MTN Uganda to be restricted to East Africans – regulator

Reuters -
KAMPALA (Reuters) - The sale of a 20% equity stake in MTN Uganda, the East African nation’s biggest telecoms operator, will be...
Read more
Videos

Assessing the global implications of rising U.S-China tensions

CNBC Africa -
Deteriorating relations between the U.S and China despite the Covid-19 pandemic has led to tit-for-tat consulate closures as China orders the shutdown of the U.S consulate in Chengdu.
Read more
Videos

Mali political crisis: No deal reached after five ECOWAS leaders intervene

CNBC Africa -
A one-day summit by West African leaders from Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and the Niger Republic ended in a stalemate after the leaders met with Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Muslim Cleric Mahmoud Dicko and other opposition leaders to negotiate an end to the political crisis in the country. Protesters took to the street on the 5th of June demanding a better economy, an end to corruption, a stronger fight against jihadist groups and irregularities in the local election results. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved