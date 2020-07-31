CoronavirusSouthern Africa

South Africa produces its first ventilators to fight COVID-19

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – The first of thousands of South African-designed ventilators rolled off a Cape Town assembly line on Friday, responding to requests from hospitals needing them for severe COVID-19 cases but unable to get them on global markets, officials said.

Poorly resourced hospitals across Africa, which is nearing a million cases of COVID-19 — more than half of them in South Africa — have struggled to cope with a burgeoning case load amid a global scramble favouring richer nations in procuring ventilators and protective gear.

South Africa, which now has the world’s fifth highest infection burden of around 482,169 confirmed cases, launched a 250 million rand ($14.80 million) project in April to make them here.

“Today the first batch of completed ventilators are coming off the assembly line, part of an initial order of 10,000 units,” Ebrahim Patel, the trade and industry minister, said during a COVID-19 conference.

He added that 20,000 would be built in total.

Based on the clinical experience of COVID-19 epicentres such as China, Britain and the United States, the government decided that the production of non-invasive Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices would have the greatest chance of saving lives in South Africa, Patel said.

Ventilators are used to supply oxygen to the lungs of severely ill patients, who make up around 5% of overall cases.

Each CPAP device consists of some 30 separately manufactured components, he said, adding that final assembly currently takes place at the Cape Town factory of medical supplies firm Akacia Medical ahead of distribution to hospitals across the country.

“There is a worldwide shortage and extraordinary demand on some of the components,” Peter Brierley, operations director at Akacia Medical, told Reuters.

The company only this week managed to find a local machine shop able to make vital “peep valves” which help control the pressure in the device and allow the patient to exhale, he said.


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South Africa produces its first ventilators to fight COVID-19

Reuters -
Poorly resourced hospitals across Africa, which is nearing a million cases of COVID-19 — more than half of them in South Africa — have struggled to cope with a burgeoning case load amid a global scramble favouring richer nations in procuring ventilators and protective gear.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa economy could contract 8.2% if second COVID-19 wave hits, OECD says

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s economy could contract 8.2% this year and grow just 0.6% in 2021, if it is hit by...
Read more
Videos

BanKable Insights EP1: StanChart’s Mathieu Mandeng on how Mauritius is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
Mauritius is headed for its first recession in 15 years, testimony to the severity of the damage Africa is suffering because of coronavirus. As part of our coverage examining how Africa is weathering the COVID-19 storm, over the next few months we will turn the spotlight on Africa’s financial services. For our first conversation, Mathieu Mandeng, CEO of Standard Chartered Mauritius joins CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa from the island....
Read more
News

Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests

Reuters -
Critics say Mnangagwa is exploiting a COVID-19 lockdown to stifle dissent. Mnangagwa imposed an overnight curfew and restricted free movement last week to curb coronavirus infections.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved