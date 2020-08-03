CoronavirusPolitical

South African corruption watchdog probes COVID-19 tenders

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Monday it was investigating irregularities in coronavirus-related tenders, the latest in a series of scandals that trade unions said showed the government’s failure to tackle graft.

The probes by the Public Protector come soon after investigators launched separate inquiries into the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Gauteng province, the country’s economic heartland.

Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown
Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa staked his reputation on tackling graft when he replaced Jacob Zuma as head of state more than two years ago, but he is on the back foot after news reports alleging that politically connected individuals have milked the state for millions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa used a weekly newsletter to the nation to promise that his government would “finally deal with the entrenched patronage networks that enable government employees to bid for state contracts through their friends and relatives”.

“We will not allow public funds hard-earned by loyal taxpayers or donations by patriotic companies and individuals and the international community to vanish down a black hole of corruption.”

COSATU, the country’s largest trade federation and a key ally of the governing African National Congress (ANC), said in a statement that Ramaphosa’s administration had acted feebly in the face of the recent corruption allegations.

It called corruption the biggest threat to the economy.

The Public Protector said it was investigating tender irregularities at least in three provinces, including over a quarantine site that is believed to be owned by a government official and PPE procurement in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

South Africa has recorded more than a half a million cases of COVID-19, the most in Africa, with the number of infections continuing to rise rapidly.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, over the weekend called for a snap parliamentary debate on what it described as a “feeding frenzy” by ANC-connected individuals after normal procurement rules were suspended because of the coronavirus.

An ANC spokesman did not answer his phone when Reuters sought comment on Monday.

Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman, Khusela Diko, and a top Gauteng health official have taken leaves of absence after a media report said that Diko’s husband won PPE contracts with the Gauteng government.

Diko and her husband have denied wrongdoing and the health official has said he was not involved in provincial procurement processes.

Despite Ramaphosa’s assurances, some analysts are sceptical he will make much headway tackling corruption.

“The ANC sustains itself off state tenders,” political analyst Ralph Mathekga said.

“The only way Ramaphosa can remain president is to act surprised and look the other way. He created an integrity ticket for himself, and now he is failing at living up to it.”


Partner Content

Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

U.S. economy needs more stimulus and more masks, Fed policymakers say

Reuters -
“Four months ago, when we did the first stimulus, we thought the economy faced a pothole and the stimulus put a plate over it so we could navigate. Now escalation of the virus may be making that pothole into a sinkhole and creating a need for a longer plate,” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in webcast remarks to the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Read more
Coronavirus

South African corruption watchdog probes COVID-19 tenders

Reuters -
“We will not allow public funds hard-earned by loyal taxpayers or donations by patriotic companies and individuals and the international community to vanish down a black hole of corruption.”
Read more
Videos

Gautrain: Why Social & Economic Development Matters

CNBC Africa -
Social and economic development matters for Gautrain. The Gautrain Management Agency has made numerous achievements in job creation, poverty alleviation and skills development. CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa speaks to the Acting Chief Operating Officer of GMA, Tshepo Kgobe....
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala shares her vision for global trade

CNBC Africa -
As the race for the top job at the World Trade Organisation heats up, Nigeria’s candidate for the position says part of her vision is to build a trade institution where there is greater trust among its members. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala further notes that at this critical time the WTO is needed to ensure that trade and global markets remain open. She joins CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa and Kenneth Igbomor to share her plans for global trade....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved