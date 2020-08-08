CoronavirusMining

Botswana diamond exports fall by two thirds on COVID-19

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana’s rough diamond exports plunged 68% percent in the second quarter of the year, data published by the central bank showed on Friday, as the Coronavirus pandemic hit demand while global travel restrictions hurt trading.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, Botswana closed its borders in March, locking out international buyers from centres such as Mumbai, Antwerp and China who traditionally travel to Gaborone ten times a year to view and buy diamonds.

Exports of diamonds from Debswana, a joint venture between Botswana and diamond mining giant De Beers, a unit of Anglo American, stood at $293 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $916 million in the preceding period.

No exports were recorded in May, while only $20 million worth of diamonds were exported in June, the Bank of Botswana’s data showed.

De Beers, which gets about 70% of its supply from Botswana registered a net loss of $214 million in the first half of the year, as rough sales plunged by more than half to $1 billion, the company said in its results last week.

The fall in diamond exports is expected to hurt Botswana’s balance of payments deficit, as diamonds constitute 70 percent of the country’s exports.

Through the partnership with De Beers, Botswana also gets about 30% of its fiscal revenues from diamonds. It has so far recorded just 800 COVID-19 cases and only two deaths, but its economy has been severely hit.

($1 = 11.7925 pulas)


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

South Africa’s Denel tells unions it can’t honour court ruling on salaries

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state defence firm Denel told trade unions on Friday that it cannot honour a court ruling...
Read more
Coronavirus

Botswana diamond exports fall by two thirds on COVID-19

Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana’s rough diamond exports plunged 68% percent in the second quarter of the year, data published by the central...
Read more
International News

Samsung, Google, and Apple’s war for smartphone buyers: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Todd Haselton explains what the upcoming seasons of smartphone releases might look like in an economy with 10.2% unemployment. Plus, CNBC's Dei
Read more
Financial

World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria’s COVID-19 response

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved $114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved