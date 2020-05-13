Airtel Africa announced their 2019-2020 financial results that saw an 11.2 per cent revenue increase but is their current business module sustainable in a post COVID-19 environment, CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava for more.
Airtel Africa sees increase in FY revenue, remains bullish on Africa’s outlook
News
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Videos
Here’s how e-learning developers are keeping children focused during COVID-19 lock-down
With the change in the school systems in Rwanda due to measures to contain spread of COVID-19, parents have a responsibility to keep their children learning. Currently, Rwanda has more than 2.5 million pupils out of school. CNBC Africa joins Amos Furaha, Director of Global User Engagement at NABU on digital channels that can help parents keep track of their child's reading.
International News
Videos
NESG predicts 7.3% decline in Nigeria’s 2020 GDP
The Nigeria Economic Summit Group, NESG, is forecasting a deeper recession for the country as it says it expects real GDP to decline by 7.3 per cent this year on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak, dwindling oil prices among other indicators. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the details is the CEO of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Laoye Jaiyeola.
Videos
Transaction Capital CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on SA’s taxi industry
South Africa taxi owner, Transaction Capital is not paying an interim dividend as it braces itself for the future impact of Covid-19 on cash-flow. The company also believes that it is in a good position for the transition into normal operating activities once the lock-down restrictions are eased. Transaction Capital CEO, David Hurwitz joins CNBC Africa for more.
