Vehicle recovery and data analytics company, Cartrack has positioned themselves to declare a dividend from profits generated during the financial year amid the COVID-19 global crisis. The company has declared a dividend of 54 cents per share and has seen an increase of 94 per cent of cash generated from operating activities. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zak Calisto, CEO of Cartrack.
Cartrack CEO on how the company is navigating COVID-19 shocks
