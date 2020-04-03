The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chain and trade and thereby restricting access to food. Now experts have warned that there is a risk of food crisis if measures to protect the vulnerable and keep food supply chains live are not taken. Agricultural Economist and Food Systems expert Dr. Kirimi Sindi joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Africa can avert a COVID-19 triggered food crisis
Expo 2020: Dubai as a springboard for doing business in Africa
Dubai based Phanes Group is an end-to-end solar power provider operating across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. CEO Martin Haupts says the Phanes Group is a truly Dubai home-grown company. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai and asked how Dubai is serving as a springboard for the company and their work in Africa.
Global Gender Summit: Highlights special of the 2019 Global Gender Summit
The 4th Global Gender Summit was organized by the African Development Bank and co-hosted by the government of Rwanda under the theme “Unpacking constraints to Gender Equality”. At the event, the African Development Bank and its partners officially launched the Risk Sharing Facility of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women In Africa, as the continent moves a step closer to bridging the financing gap that exists for women. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor reports....
Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing
"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing
"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund
Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
International
Can Cruise Lines Recover From Coronavirus?
The COVID-19 outbreak has laid waste to entire sectors of the global economy, but none faster than the cruise business. The pandemic has basically shut it down with the three largest publicly traded cruise companies suspending some, if not all, of th
Coronavirus
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Coronavirus
Applications open for Rupert family’s R1bn fund, here’s how to apply
As small businesses around South Africa feel the weight of the country’s 21 day lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic, BUSINESS/PARTNERS has revealed...
Coronavirus
How to protect your mental health amid the coronovirus pandemic
The coronovirus pandemic is causing high levels of anxiety all over the world. For some, coping with lockdowns hasn’t been easy and there are concerns social distancing and isolation could negatively impact mental health. Dr Linda Blokland, Acting Head of Department at the Student Counselling Unit at the University of Pretoria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Altron eyes London listing for Bytes UK
Altron plans to separate its UK assets from its African operations via a London listing. The technology group says the listing, still at planning stage will unlock value for its shareholders. Mteto Nyati, CEO Altron joins CNBC Africa for more.
Siemens donates R500, 000 towards fight against COVID-19 in South Africa
In a bid to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa, the Southern and Eastern African division of the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, has donated R500, 000 to the Solidarity Response Fund.
