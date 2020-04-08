The Bank of Uganda has reduced its key interest rate by one percentage point to 8 per cent in efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analyst Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa to discuss movements shaping the Ugandan market.
Bank of Uganda slashes key interest rate to 8%
News
Dis-Chem injects R2mn into Solidarity Fund, launches drive through test stations
Dis-Chem has injected R2 million into the Solidarity Fund, joining a number of South African companies that are doing their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical retailer has also launched drive through testing stations for Covid-19 at some of its stores. Dis-Chem Co-founder, Lynette Saltzman joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sasol outlines measures to protect employees from contracting COVID-19
Sasol’s share price which has been propelled by a stronger oil price said a small number of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving its full support. The petrochemicals company also said it is reducing its fuel production due to the unprecedented decline in demand since South Africa started its lockdown on the 27th March. Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown
South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
Featured
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
CEO Interviews
Tiger Brands mulling executive pay cuts during COVID-19
The rand’s crash to record lows may cost Tiger Brands in excess of R600m in import costs. While restrictions on increasing prices during South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown could also impact earnings even though the company supported the measures. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
Nedbank on future of dividends, executive bonuses
Nedbank has assured shareholders that they will be paid their final dividend of R6.95 per share later this month. But the bank warned future dividends will be impacted by guidelines from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that dividends and bonuses be put on ice while the country fights the coronavirus. Mike Brown, Nedbank CEO joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News
How Coronavirus Turned Clorox Into A Market Darling
CNBC -
The spread of the novel coronavirus has led to the spread of fear. In times of fear, people flock toward brands they trust. One of those companies, Clorox, was already a highly regarded company, but the fear the disease has inspired in both consumers
Coronavirus
How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.
“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
Safaricom, Vodacom partner to grow M-pesa across Africa
Safaricom and Vodacom recently announced the completion of the acquisition of the M-pesa brand as well as product development and support services from Vodafone through a newly created joint venture. This move is expected to accelerate M-pesa's growth in Africa. Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Safaricom Chief Officer for Financial Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
How African economies can survive the COVID-19 crisis
Governments on the continents have put forward strict measures in an effort to fight coronavirus of which, the impact will be greatly felt across the economies. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have stressed on the need to provide debt relief to developing countries. Grant Harris, CEO, Harris Partners LLC joins CNBC Africa for more.
