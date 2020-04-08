CEO InterviewsCoronavirusEast Africa
How Rwanda’s private sector is dealing with COVID-19 shocks

By CNBC Africa

With over 100 COVID-19 cases, Rwanda is one of the countries in which the outbreak has caused significant disruptions to the economy. We seek to understand how the private sector is coping with the situation and its contribution in overcoming it. Spokesperson of the Private Sector Federation Rwanda, Theoneste Ntagengerwa spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

