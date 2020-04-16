As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers in East Africa are facing yet another devastating outbreak; a second wave of desert locusts. This has sparked fears of widespread crop loss and serious levels of food insecurity in the region. CNBC Africa spoke to Crystal Wells, East Africa Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross for more.
ICRC: Why the second wave of locust swarms could prove disastrous for East Africa
SA mines must screen, test & quarantine COVID-19 – Govt
South Africa’s mining industry will be required to set up a screening and testing programme for COVID-19 and provide quarantine facilities for mine workers that test positive. That’s according to the latest directive from the Mines and Energy Minister. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health at the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way
Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
What It’s Like To Make Deliveries During The Coronavirus Pandemic
As the coronavirus has upended all of our lives and routines, we’ve become reliant upon delivery people, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay healthy by staying home. CNBC spoke to gig delivery people for Amazon Flex, Instacart, DoorDash
COVID-19: How Bill and Melinda Gates rode to the rescue for Africa after Trump pulled back the cash.
“It is alarming that this very regrettable decision is announced as this deadly virus strikes Africa and the poorest and most vulnerable states,”
SA “bending the curve” in the fight against COVID-19 – WHO
By Chris Bishop As South Africa completed three weeks of lockdown the World Health Organisation hinted that the country...
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
COVID-19: Massmart’s execs take pay cuts to help feed the hungry
CEOs of JSE listed companies have heeded Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join the 30 per cent pay cut club to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are contributing to the Solidarity Fund, others to emergency funds for staff, while Massmart’s executives are contributing 230 tons of food to FoodForward South Africa over the next three months. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart joins CNBC Africa for more.
Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus
Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
ICRC: Why the second wave of locust swarms could prove disastrous for East Africa
East Africa braces for more locust infestation amid COVID-19 pandemic
Experts have warned that a second wave of desert locusts, 20 times bigger than the first one, will soon ravage farms in East Africa. According to estimates from scientists, the new swarms expected to hatch in May will be 400 times bigger by June if successive generations are not eliminated. Nick Kwolek, Founder of KwolCo joins CNBC Africa for more.
