How Africa’s entertainment industry is reacting to the COVID-19 crisis

By CNBC Africa

VideosCNBC Africa -

Old Mutual’s Iain Williams gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover

It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williams joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Zeder CEO on post COVID-19 investment opportunities

Zeder has rewarded its shareholders with a special dividend of 230 cents thanks to the R6.4 billion it received from disposing of its investment in Pioneer Foods to PepsiCo. The agribusiness also used the money to pay down debt but has warned its unclear how COVID-19 will affect the business. Zeder CEO, Norman Celliers spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How employers are treating salaries and leave during the COVID-19 lock-down

Not all companies have continued to pay employees their full salaries during South Africa’s lock-down. Some have reduced staff wages to cut cost during the extended lock-down while others have told workers to deduct time spent at home during the lock-down from their annual leave. Morag Phillips, Director at 21st Century Pay Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
The creative industry; music, movies, art have been heavily hit by the COVID-19 but amidst all this comes an opportunity and possibly a need to retool, CNBC Africa spoke to the Partnership Officer at Africa Digital Media Foundation, Mikui Mbindyo for more.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Closing Bell West Africa

Moody’s affirms Nigeria’s B2 ratings, maintains negative outlook

CNBC Africa -
Moody’s says the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and related oil price shocks are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a wide range of regions and markets adding that for Nigeria, these shocks has amplified existing credit vulnerabilities both over the immediate and longer term. Aurelien Mali, Vice President and Sovereign Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

How Africa’s entertainment industry is reacting to the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
The creative industry; music, movies, art have been heavily hit by the COVID-19 but amidst all this comes an opportunity and possibly a need to retool, CNBC Africa spoke to the Partnership Officer at Africa Digital Media Foundation, Mikui Mbindyo for more.
Coronavirus

This is what Kenya is doing to protect its citizens against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Kenya has over the past few weeks been gradually increasing COVID-19 prevention measures and prioritising mass testing in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, but that hasn't stopped indirect challenges from arising. Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation one the way forward and we have Government Spokesperson, Colonel Cyrus Oguna joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown

CNBC Africa -
"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
