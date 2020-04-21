CoronavirusEast Africa
Outcry as small businesses in Ethiopia have their pages pulled down by Facebook

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks

A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response

COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
A number of small businesses in Ethiopia are protesting the way Facebook is handling their business pages with some being pulled down from the social media site.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Cytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis

Investors in Cytonn high yielding resolutions real estate projects will have to wait three months longer if they are to recoup investments according to a company statement, CNBC Africa spoke to the company's COO, Shiv Arora for more.
South African Labour Department pays out R1.1 billion COVID-19 benefits to workers

South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour announced on Monday that it had paid a total of R1.1 billion to beneficiaries of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), from April 16 to date.
Outcry as small businesses in Ethiopia have their pages pulled down by Facebook

A number of small businesses in Ethiopia are protesting the way Facebook is handling their business pages with some being pulled down from the social media site.
COVID-19: What the oil price crash means for African economies

Yesterday the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude fell below zero for the first time in history, meaning the sellers were ultimately paying buyers to take the oil. The COVID-19 pandemic has cut global oil demand by almost a third, and now it shows in the US oil market, but what does this all mean for Africa? International Relations Expert, Emery Nzirabatinya joins CNBC Africa for more.
