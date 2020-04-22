COVID-19: How the oil price crash impacts Kenya’s economy

The annual Ubumuntu Arts Festival would’ve this year been celebrating its 5th year in production. In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, it’s shifted from its usual home at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Amphitheatre, to an online live experience, to take place in mid-July. But the organisers of this event felt that there was a more immediate response needed to reach out to those who may be troubled or frightened in the face of an uncertain future. Founder, Hope Azeda joins CNBC Africa for more.