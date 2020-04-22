The Government of Rwanda is monitoring the economic implications of the novel COVID-19 pandemic; designing and implementing interventions to cushion various sectors of the economy that could adversely be affected. In a bid to prevent an economic shock, the National Bank of Rwanda floated a liquidity support of $52.4 million for banks to be able to borrow at the Central Bank rate of 5 per cent. Moreover, it eased the normal bank loaning procedures for both commercial banks and its clients….
How Rwanda’s financial sector is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic
How Rwanda’s financial sector is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic
Business & economists react to Ramaphosa’s R500bn COVID-19 stimulus plan
All eyes have turned to South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for details on how National Treasury will fund the country’s historic R500 billion stimulus plan. The country also awaits an announcement from President Ramaphosa later this week on how he will reopen the economy when the 35 day lock-down ends without comprising the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which is still yet to peak. CNBC Africa unpacks South Africa’s R500 billion stimulus plan with a round-table of economist and business leaders....
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
FoodFoward SA feeding South Africa’s hungry amid COVID-19 crisis
Andy Duplessis, Managing Director, FoodFoward SA spoke to CNBC Africa about Ramaphosa’s R500bn COVID-19 stimulus package and that the aid reaches the intended beneficiaries.
COVID-19: Nomkhita Nqweni gives update on the Solidarity Fund
The South African Solidarity Fund was created to address the immediate issues that the country faces in the wake of COVID-19. Individuals, businesses and government have made contributions towards the fund and joining CNBC Africa for more is Nomkhita Nqweni the Interim CEO of the Solidarity Fund.
Annual Arts Festival goes digital amid the COVID-19 crisis
The annual Ubumuntu Arts Festival would’ve this year been celebrating its 5th year in production. In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, it’s shifted from its usual home at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Amphitheatre, to an online live experience, to take place in mid-July. But the organisers of this event felt that there was a more immediate response needed to reach out to those who may be troubled or frightened in the face of an uncertain future. Founder, Hope Azeda joins CNBC Africa for more.
