Trade in the East African community has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with exports in the region declining by more than 60 per cent in the past two months according to the East Africa Business Council. Join this CNBC Africa panel of stakeholders and experts for more on this….
The economic impact of COVID-19 on trade in East Africa
How Rwanda’s financial sector is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Government of Rwanda is monitoring the economic implications of the novel COVID-19 pandemic; designing and implementing interventions to cushion various sectors of the economy that could adversely be affected. In a bid to prevent an economic shock, the National Bank of Rwanda floated a liquidity support of $52.4 million for banks to be able to borrow at the Central Bank rate of 5 per cent. Moreover, it eased the normal bank loaning procedures for both commercial banks and its clients....
Business & economists react to Ramaphosa’s R500bn COVID-19 stimulus plan
All eyes have turned to South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for details on how National Treasury will fund the country’s historic R500 billion stimulus plan. The country also awaits an announcement from President Ramaphosa later this week on how he will reopen the economy when the 35 day lock-down ends without comprising the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which is still yet to peak. CNBC Africa unpacks South Africa’s R500 billion stimulus plan with a round-table of economist and business leaders....
FoodFoward SA feeding South Africa’s hungry amid COVID-19 crisis
Andy Duplessis, Managing Director, FoodFoward SA spoke to CNBC Africa about Ramaphosa’s R500bn COVID-19 stimulus package and that the aid reaches the intended beneficiaries.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Working In An Amazon Warehouse During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Although Amazon now provides masks and temperature checks and enforces social distancing protocols, many of its more than 250,000 warehouse workers say it’s not enough. Some workers are staging protests and accusing Amazon of retaliation after at l
COVID-19: Nomkhita Nqweni gives update on the Solidarity Fund
The South African Solidarity Fund was created to address the immediate issues that the country faces in the wake of COVID-19. Individuals, businesses and government have made contributions towards the fund and joining CNBC Africa for more is Nomkhita Nqweni the Interim CEO of the Solidarity Fund.
Annual Arts Festival goes digital amid the COVID-19 crisis
The annual Ubumuntu Arts Festival would’ve this year been celebrating its 5th year in production. In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, it’s shifted from its usual home at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Amphitheatre, to an online live experience, to take place in mid-July. But the organisers of this event felt that there was a more immediate response needed to reach out to those who may be troubled or frightened in the face of an uncertain future. Founder, Hope Azeda joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How the oil price crash impacts Kenya’s economy
With news on the markets being dominated by the fall of oil prices, we take a look at what kind of impact this will have on East Africa's biggest economy, Kenya. George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics Ltd joins CNBC Africa for more.
