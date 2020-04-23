CoronavirusEast Africa
Updated:

How women entrepreneurs are coming together during COVID-19 isolation

By CNBC Africa

News

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Clicks rolling out new stores despite COVID-19

Clicks is going ahead with plans to open 38 new stores and 40 new pharmacies despite uncertainties of how COVID-19 will impact the economy. The pharmaceutical retailer has however put dividends and share buybacks on ice, opting to preserve cash for tough times ahead. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Privacy Concerns Arise As Big Tech Partners To Fight Coronavirus

Researchers and health officials in the U.S. are scrambling for more comprehensive data about the spread of the coronavirus, raising questions about what personal information we should collect in a time of crisis. Apple and Google have teamed up to d
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Mystery deaths as Nigeria tries to hold back an avalanche of COVID-19

“People think of a dipstick test: Is it blue or red? But it is not, it is a very complicated level of extraction and analysis that takes six to seven hours to complete. It is very complex I would rather go little bit slower and get it right than go at speed and make errors.”
Read more

The African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program was designed to assist women across Sub-Saharan Africa who are transforming their societies through economic development and social advocacy, by running their small and medium enterprises; but now that many SMEs have been forced to temporarily suspend their activities, how have they been able to provide support? CNBC Africa spoke to the Chairperson for the Rwanda Chapter of the AWEP, Gloria Kamanzi for more.

Previous articleTOPAFRICANEWS Website Joins Campaign Against COVID 19
Next articleCoronavirus – Botswana: His Excellency, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana has been released from home quarantine

More Articles Like This

CEO Interviews

Clicks rolling out new stores despite COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Clicks is going ahead with plans to open 38 new stores and 40 new pharmacies despite uncertainties of how COVID-19 will impact the economy. The pharmaceutical retailer has however put dividends and share buybacks on ice, opting to preserve cash for tough times ahead. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Mystery deaths as Nigeria tries to hold back an avalanche of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
“People think of a dipstick test: Is it blue or red? But it is not, it is a very complicated level of extraction and analysis that takes six to seven hours to complete. It is very complex I would rather go little bit slower and get it right than go at speed and make errors.”
Read more
CEO Interviews

SA housing fund pledges shelter for homeless during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund has pledged 50 temporary housing structures to provide shelter for 200 South Africans impacted by COVID-19. Kameel Keshav, CFO for SAHIF joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

SA housing fund pledges shelter for homeless during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund has pledged 50 temporary housing structures to provide shelter for 200 South Africans impacted by COVID-19. Kameel Keshav, CFO for SAHIF joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Donald Kaberuka: AU is looking for $100bn to fight COVID-19 on the continent

CNBC Africa -
Two weeks ago the African Union appointed a special envoy tasked with attracting social and economic support for Africa’s fight against the coronavirus. One of those appointees was former Rwanda Finance Minister and President of the African Development Bank, Donald Kaberuka, who joins CNBC Africa for an update of what the envoy has been able to achieve.
Read more
Coronavirus

How women entrepreneurs are coming together during COVID-19 isolation

CNBC Africa -
The African Women's Entrepreneurship Program was designed to assist women across Sub-Saharan Africa who are transforming their societies through economic development and social advocacy, by running their small and medium enterprises; but now that many SMEs have been forced to temporarily suspend their activities, how have they been able to provide support? CNBC Africa spoke to the Chairperson for the Rwanda Chapter of the AWEP, Gloria Kamanzi for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenya’s parliament passes amendments to cushion Kenyans against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday evening the National Assembly of Kenya passed some key amendments in support of the Government's efforts to cushion the economy and Kenyans against the damaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Journalist Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

More Articles Like This

Kenya’s parliament passes amendments to cushion Kenyans against COVID-19

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Yesterday evening the National Assembly of Kenya passed some key amendments in support of the Government's efforts to cushion the economy and Kenyans against the damaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Journalist Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

COVID-19: Impact on Nigeria’s workforce

Closing Bell West Africa CNBC Africa -
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economies and disrupt global supply chains. So what impact will the COVID-19 induced lock-downs have on the unemployment figures in Nigeria? Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s investment climate

Videos CNBC Africa -
The International Monetary Fund says Nigeria’s economy is currently threatened by the twin shock of coronavirus and falling oil prices. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss how these shocks are impacting the country’s investment climate is Vincent Nwani, Business and Investment Consultant.
Read more

How the Global Citizen movement is mobilising support to fight extreme poverty in Nigeria

Videos CNBC Africa -
Nigeria is one of 4 African nations where extreme poverty is projected to rise by 2030. But a movement of engaged citizens are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty in Africa's most populated country. Catch the highlights of how the Global Citizen movement is mobilising support towards the largest cause event in history....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved