What happens when a global pandemic causes an entire nation to go under total lock down in the midst of a school year? As some nations are trying to repatriate their students abroad during these uncertain times, what’s the reality like for the hundreds of thousands of students on the continent trying to achieve their higher learning ambitions; and, for the institutions responsible for them? CBC Africa spoke to the Dean of the African Leadership University, Gaidi Faraj for more.
Updated:
How tertiary institutions in Africa are coping with COVID-19
News
How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.
“You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!” shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
SA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement
The South African National Treasury is replacing measures relating to the COVID-19 Disaster Management Central Emergency Procurement Strategy.
How the AU plans to cushion Africa from COVID-19 crisis
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU chair, recently chaired a virtual summit of the continental block in light of developments around COVID-19.
Next articleUgandan market watch
More Articles Like This
SA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement
The South African National Treasury is replacing measures relating to the COVID-19 Disaster Management Central Emergency Procurement Strategy.
How the AU plans to cushion Africa from COVID-19 crisis
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU chair, recently chaired a virtual summit of the continental block in light of developments around COVID-19.
COVID-19 lockdown: SA landlords reveal details of tenants’ assistance
As the number of businesses battling to survive due to lock-down are growing on a daily basis, the Property Industry Group has increased and extended its assistance and relief guideline for retail tenants. To find out what’s on the cards Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry Group and Chairman of the SA REIT Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics
By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
CEO Interviews
COVID-19 lockdown: SA landlords reveal details of tenants’ assistance
As the number of businesses battling to survive due to lock-down are growing on a daily basis, the Property Industry Group has increased and extended its assistance and relief guideline for retail tenants. To find out what’s on the cards Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry Group and Chairman of the SA REIT Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
article
How 10,000 COVID-19 hit companies blundered and missed out on millions
"Yet 10,000 applications were filled in with incorrect statements making it impossible for the forms to be processed," Kubayi-Ngubane told a media briefing.
Analyst Interviews
Ugandan market watch
By the end of last week, turnover traded on the Uganda Securities Exchange jumped 6 fold to a total of $322,995 compared to $45,172 in the previous week. Also, the Government of Uganda has lost Shs256 billion in tax revenue in the latest deal where Irish Tullow agreed to sell its remaining 33.33 per cent stake in Uganda to french oil giant Total E&P. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst, Crested Capital joins CBC Africa for more....
Coronavirus
How tertiary institutions in Africa are coping with COVID-19
What happens when a global pandemic causes an entire nation to go under total lock down in the midst of a school year? As some nations are trying to repatriate their students abroad during these uncertain times, what's the reality like for the hundreds of thousands of students on the continent trying to achieve their higher learning ambitions; and, for the institutions responsible for them? CBC Africa spoke to the Dean of the African Leadership University, Gaidi Faraj for more.
More Articles Like This
COVID-19: Givefood targets one million meals for vulnerable Nigerians weekly
A coalition of partners is aiming to provide one million meals for vulnerable Nigerians every week. This comes as Nigeria prepares to gradually ease restrictions on the lock-down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kola Masha, Founder of The Coalition and Managing Director of Babban Gona joins CNBC Africa for more.
CFG Advisory: COVID-19 shock & naira devaluation to negatively impact Nigeria
CFG Advisory says the pandemic shock and the naira devaluation are expected to have a negative impact on the Nigerian economy. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda pushes to heighten intellectual property awareness
This Sunday, the 26th of April, is World Intellectual Property Day. This year's theme is ‘Innovate for a Green Future’ and earlier we spoke to the Registrar General of the Rwanda Development Board and the Deputy DG of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority on how the theme connects to the day, and what innovators should know about having their ideas and products protected....
COVID-19 & Nigeria’s money market review
The Naira is still under pressure at the parallel market and closed at 450 naira to the greenback. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market is Chioma Udu, FX Dealer at GT Bank....
- Advertisement -