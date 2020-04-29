Lack of reliable cold chain infrastructure, COVID-19 worsen post-harvest losses in SSA

South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Independent Retail Analyst, Chris Gilmour and Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.