More than 30 companies have been approved by the Rwanda Food and Drug Authority to turn their facilities into production of personal protective equipment after thorough assessment. CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni had a conversation with Alex Gisagara, Head of Food and Drugs Inspection and Safety Monitoring Department at the Food and Drug Authority on standards and pricing policy.
Updated:
Rwandan companies turn to production of PPEs amid COVID-19 crisis
News
SA takes first place in 2019 Open Budget Index Survey
South Africa has been ranked first alongside New Zealand, out of 117 countries in the 2019 Open Budget Index (OBI) survey.
I told you so! The $220 million name that means Amazon is top dog among world brands
It reminds me that many years ago I was told gently by a top CEO that I couldn’t be right all the time. Very good advice, but there is no harm in trying!
Vetiva’s May outlook for Nigerian equities
Despite the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s equities market managed to claw back some gains in the month of April, gaining just over 8 per cent. Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more....
More from CNBC Africa
I told you so! The $220 million name that means Amazon is top dog among world brands
It reminds me that many years ago I was told gently by a top CEO that I couldn’t be right all the time. Very good advice, but there is no harm in trying!
Vetiva’s May outlook for Nigerian equities
Despite the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s equities market managed to claw back some gains in the month of April, gaining just over 8 per cent. Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more....
Nigeria begins easing of COVID-19 lock-down restrictions
Nigeria has started to ease the lock-down in some key states despite concerns on the rising spread of the virus. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentile Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
How the COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on African livelihoods
The FinMark Trust insight2impact Covid-19 Livelihoods Tracking Survey done in partnership with EFINA for data on Nigeria will run over a 10-week period across seven African countries from April to June this year. The first week of surveys commenced South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. Oluwatomi Eromosele, Research Officer at EFINA joins CNBC Africa for more insight on this survey.
KPMG on COVID-19 impact on Nigeria’s consumer & industrial markets
As the COVID-19 pandemic pummels economies across the world with crashing oil prices and a partial lockdown in April particularly dragging Nigeria’s economy.
How Chinese brands could become more dominant post COVID-19 crisis
According to the latest report by Brand Finance, e-commerce brands will prove greater success during the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst the automotive retailers will incur major losses. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the ranking of the top 50 most valuable retail brands is Jeremy Sampson, Managing Director at Brand Finance Africa.
- Advertisement -
Featured
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Nigeria begins easing of COVID-19 lock-down restrictions
Nigeria has started to ease the lock-down in some key states despite concerns on the rising spread of the virus. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentile Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How the COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on African livelihoods
The FinMark Trust insight2impact Covid-19 Livelihoods Tracking Survey done in partnership with EFINA for data on Nigeria will run over a 10-week period across seven African countries from April to June this year. The first week of surveys commenced South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. Oluwatomi Eromosele, Research Officer at EFINA joins CNBC Africa for more insight on this survey.
Coronavirus
KPMG on COVID-19 impact on Nigeria’s consumer & industrial markets
As the COVID-19 pandemic pummels economies across the world with crashing oil prices and a partial lockdown in April particularly dragging Nigeria’s economy.
CEO Interviews
How Chinese brands could become more dominant post COVID-19 crisis
According to the latest report by Brand Finance, e-commerce brands will prove greater success during the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst the automotive retailers will incur major losses. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the ranking of the top 50 most valuable retail brands is Jeremy Sampson, Managing Director at Brand Finance Africa.
- Advertisement -