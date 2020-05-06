CoronavirusEast Africa
COVID-19: Has Africa's aviation industry reached the end of the runway?

By CNBC Africa

CoronavirusReuters -

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
CoronavirusReuters -

COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA's 'virtual safaris'

Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Why SAA's former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks

Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.
With massive grounding of airline fleet happening, the aviation sector has been one of those most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but as we try to look at life after, is it possible for business to go back to the usual? Tony Payne, Aviation lawyer and Partner at DLA Piper joins CNBC Africa for more.

Coronavirus

SA's auto industry ambitions threatened by COVID-19

Contributor -
The expansion of South Africa’s auto industry is central to the government’s economic development strategy but the coronavirus crisis has forced carmakers into survival mode and could push ambitious growth plans out of reach.
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

The long road to recovery for COVID-19 hit East African economies

CNBC Africa -
Economies of east African member countries have been heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but as they start to open up, how long will it take them to recover? Paul Mugambwa from PricewaterhouseCoopers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria's fixed income market mid-week review

CNBC Africa -
Traders say the bullish sentiments in Nigeria’s Fixed Income space is driven by the expected 600 billion naira expected maturities, continued FX demand pressures and slight depreciation in the naira barring improved oil prices. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week wrap of the trading sessions at Nigeria’s money market....
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Oscar Onyema on the NSE's response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Nigerian Stock Exchange published guidance for virtual board, committee, and management meetings for stakeholders as the world grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak. Oscar Onyema, CEO of the NSE joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the NSE has been responding to the pandemic.
Meristem Securities' outlook for Nigerian brewers

CNBC Africa -
Recently released earnings by brewery companies in Nigeria have been largely bearish. Busola Akinyele, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
