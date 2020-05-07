The use of cashless transactions has seen an uptake across Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, could this be one of the positives to pick from the pandemic or are far from adopting it fully? Lucy Mbabazi, AVP Push Payments and Acquiring, Ecobank International joined CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Why going cashless could help contain the spread of the virus
COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst
This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg
Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave
The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
Central Bank of Kenya issues a 5-year Ksh50bn bond for budgetary support
In Kenya, the banking sector continues to dominate activity at the Nairobi Securities Exchange with shares worth Ksh775 million transacted, which accounted for 48.27 per cent of the traded value in the week that ended on 30th April 2020. Moreover, the Central Bank of Kenya announced the insurance of a 5-year Ksh50 billion bond for budgetary support in May with the auction date set for Wednesday 6th of May. The market-determined bond will mature in May 2025 with CBK encouraging investors to use treasury mobile direct or internet banking to purchase the bond. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn.
Amadou Hott on how Senegal is responding to the COVID-19 shock
Amadou Hott, Senegal’s Minister for Economy, Planning and International Cooperation joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the country is responding to the Covid-19 shock.
Understanding the rise of Rwanda’s e-commerce industry
Rwanda is catching up with the global trends with services like e-government, online financial transactions and e-commerce considered as an important developmental and trade facilitation tool needed, especially during these times. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda we dig deeper into the increase of demand and rise of e-commerce in Rwanda....
