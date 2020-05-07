Rwanda recently eased the lock-down and public buses are required to carry fewer passengers to avoid the spread of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Patrick Nyirishema, Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority on measures to ensure public transport is safe and profitable.
Updated:
The impact of Covid-19 on Rwanda’s transport system
News
COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst
This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg
Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave
The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
CEO Interviews
How books have made a comeback during coronavirus lock-downs
Several South African magazines have been pulled off the shelves after their publishing houses became casualties of the COVID-19 economic downturn. With the fortunes of prominent glossy magazines doomed, what does this mean for other reading materials like books? Grattan Kirk, CEO of Exclusive Books joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Proton Energy CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on Nigeria’s power sector reforms
In response to Covid-19 realities Nigeria’s electricity regulators shelved an initially planned April tariff hike by another three months. This comes as talks that the country plans to cap electricity tariff shortfalls this year to 380 billion naira and to move to full cost-reflective tariff in 2021. Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman Proton Energy, joins CNBC Africa to discuss stakeholders’ responses and further sectorial impact.
Doing Business in Rwanda
Understanding the rise of Rwanda’s e-commerce industry
Rwanda is catching up with the global trends with services like e-government, online financial transactions and e-commerce considered as an important developmental and trade facilitation tool needed, especially during these times. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda we dig deeper into the increase of demand and rise of e-commerce in Rwanda....
Coronavirus
