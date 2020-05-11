The informal sector has been the worst hit as a result of the enforced lockdowns and curfew across various members of the East African Community as a result of COVID-19.
COVID-19: How to get the informal sector back on its feet
Covid-19 takes a dig at DRC mining plans
The Democratic Republic of Congo Mining Week was slated to be held in June; now because of the global pandemic, the date has been postponed to a hopeful October 7th, 2020.
COVID-19: Lack of freight holds back Kenya’s flower industry
Kenya’s flower industry is now facing another setback amid the COVID-19 outbreak; lack of freight, even as demand begins to grow steadily. According report by the Kenya Flower Council, demand for cut flowers in the international market has begun to rise, with export demands hitting 3,500 tons per week. However, the available freight capacity cannot accommodate the rise in volume demand, seeing that it stands at only 1,300 tons for all commodities; flowers, vegetables, and fish. Alex Owiti, Communication Consultant, Horticulture Industry in East Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
These are the COVID-19 relief measures Rwanda’s government is offering to SMEs
The government of Rwanda has set up a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund so as to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic on Rwanda's economy. CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana for more.
How the COVID-19 pandemic impacts soft commodities in West Africa
The Nigeria Export Promotion Council says it expects a fall in the export of cocoa beans and cashew nuts this year and projects losses of about $160 million. Edward George, Independent Commodities expert joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on soft commodities in West Africa.
Kenyan nationals return back home amid COVID-19 crisis
The past week in Kenya has seen almost 500 Kenyan nationals flown home at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, another headline making news is new direct Standard Gauge Railway Cargo Freight line that has been launched from Mombasa to Naivasha in order to boost the movement of goods and prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Earlier I spoke to Journalist, Joseph Bonyo on these developments.
How Africa’s garments sector can benefit from the supply chain disruptions during Covid-19
Covid-19 has disrupted various supply chains with global travel and movement of goods halted in some places. This has affected industries such as Ndemezo the garments but could this be an opportunity for Africa's garments sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Dennis, Deputy Managing Director of C&D Group Pink Mango for more.
