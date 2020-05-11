Kenya’s flower industry is now facing another setback amid the COVID-19 outbreak; lack of freight, even as demand begins to grow steadily. According report by the Kenya Flower Council, demand for cut flowers in the international market has begun to rise, with export demands hitting 3,500 tons per week. However, the available freight capacity cannot accommodate the rise in volume demand, seeing that it stands at only 1,300 tons for all commodities; flowers, vegetables, and fish. Alex Owiti, Communication Consultant, Horticulture Industry in East Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Lack of freight holds back Kenya’s flower industry
