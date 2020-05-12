In Kenya, there’s a plan to postpone interest payments on bonds held by insurance firms in the form of pension funds in a proposal that insurers have criticized. Tom Gichuhi, Executive Director, Association of Kenya Insurers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Updated:
Kenyan insurers react to proposed postponement of interest payment on government papers
News
COVID-19: How to kick-start SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses
One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
How COVID-19 impacts SSA remittances
The World Bank says it expects global remittances to drop by 20 percent this year, over the economic crisis brought about by shutdowns initiated to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication for sub-Saharan Africa.
COVID-19: Navigating Côte d’Ivoire’s economy through pandemic
The International Monetray Fund says the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and fiscal policy response to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Côte d’Ivoire is generating fiscal pressures and creating an urgent Balance of Payment need. Stanislas Zeze, Chairman and CEO of Bloomfield Investment Corporation joins CNBC Africa to explore ways the Ivorian government can navigate its economy through this pandemic.
Beyond Markets
How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic
With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic across its member states....
Coronavirus
CEO Interviews
Sarova Hotels on how COVID-19 is impacting of Kenya’s hospitality industry
Sharply declining numbers of tourists amid COVID-19 travel restrictions are forcing hospitality facilities in Kenya to suspend operations. Jimi Kariuki, Managing Director of Sarova Hotels and Resorts spoke to CNBC Africa on the state of hospitality in the country.
Videos
