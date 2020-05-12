East Africa
Updated:

Kenyan insurers react to proposed postponement of interest payment on government papers

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How to kick-start SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses

One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
VideosCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 impacts SSA remittances

The World Bank says it expects global remittances to drop by 20 percent this year, over the economic crisis brought about by shutdowns initiated to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication for sub-Saharan Africa.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Navigating Côte d’Ivoire’s economy through pandemic

The International Monetray Fund says the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and fiscal policy response to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Côte d’Ivoire is generating fiscal pressures and creating an urgent Balance of Payment need. Stanislas Zeze, Chairman and CEO of Bloomfield Investment Corporation joins CNBC Africa to explore ways the Ivorian government can navigate its economy through this pandemic.
In Kenya, there’s a plan to postpone interest payments on bonds held by insurance firms in the form of pension funds in a proposal that insurers have criticized. Tom Gichuhi, Executive Director, Association of Kenya Insurers joins CNBC Africa for more.

Beyond Markets

How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic across its member states....
Coronavirus

CEO Interviews

Sarova Hotels on how COVID-19 is impacting of Kenya’s hospitality industry

CNBC Africa -
Sharply declining numbers of tourists amid COVID-19 travel restrictions are forcing hospitality facilities in Kenya to suspend operations. Jimi Kariuki, Managing Director of Sarova Hotels and Resorts spoke to CNBC Africa on the state of hospitality in the country.
Videos

