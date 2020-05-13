There have been arguments for a postponement of the July Start of Trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, trade experts on the continent say that the AfCFTA will help African economies recover from the impact of the pandemic and should stay on track. CNBC Africa spoke to Edem Adzogenu, Co-Chair of the Afro-Champions Initiative Executive Committee for more.
COVID-19: How the pandemic is affecting Africa’s free trade plans
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19: World’s largest shipping firm expects 25% drop in container demand
CNBC -
Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.
CEO Interviews
VFD Microfinance Bank on innovative banking in a COVID-19 world
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic the Central Bank of Nigeria planned to achieve 80 per cent financial inclusion across its formal and informal sectors by 2020. Managing Director and CEO, VFD Microfinance Bank, Zuby Emodi, joins CNBC Africa to discuss innovative banking and how Nigeria can achieve its set financial inclusion goals.
CEO Interviews
Transaction Capital CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on SA’s taxi industry
South Africa taxi owner, Transaction Capital is not paying an interim dividend as it braces itself for the future impact of Covid-19 on cash-flow. The company also believes that it is in a good position for the transition into normal operating activities once the lock-down restrictions are eased. Transaction Capital CEO, David Hurwitz joins CNBC Africa for more.
