CoronavirusEast Africa
Updated:

Here’s how e-learning developers are keeping children focused during COVID-19 lock-down

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme

A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Read more
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis

With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery

Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Read more

With the change in the school systems in Rwanda due to measures to contain spread of COVID-19, parents have a responsibility to keep their children learning. Currently, Rwanda has more than 2.5 million pupils out of school. CNBC Africa joins Amos Furaha, Director of Global User Engagement at NABU on digital channels that can help parents keep track of their child’s reading.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

COVID-19: How the pandemic is affecting Africa’s free trade plans

CNBC Africa -
There have been arguments for a postponement of the July Start of Trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, trade experts on the continent say that the AfCFTA will help African economies recover from the impact of the pandemic and should stay on track. CNBC Africa spoke to Edem Adzogenu, Co-Chair of the Afro-Champions Initiative Executive Committee for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Here’s how e-learning developers are keeping children focused during COVID-19 lock-down

CNBC Africa -
With the change in the school systems in Rwanda due to measures to contain spread of COVID-19, parents have a responsibility to keep their children learning. Currently, Rwanda has more than 2.5 million pupils out of school. CNBC Africa joins Amos Furaha, Director of Global User Engagement at NABU on digital channels that can help parents keep track of their child's reading.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA extends essential services clothing list, these are the details…

CNBC Africa -
As the chorus grows among investors and business to reopen South Africa's economy with a shortlist of exclusions, The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel has gazetted a list of clothing and related products that could be made available for sale in retail stores during stage 4 of the country's lockdown,
Read more
Coronavirus

This new digital platform seeks to link vendors with consumers in Uganda

CNBC Africa -
At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved