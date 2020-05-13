With the change in the school systems in Rwanda due to measures to contain spread of COVID-19, parents have a responsibility to keep their children learning. Currently, Rwanda has more than 2.5 million pupils out of school. CNBC Africa joins Amos Furaha, Director of Global User Engagement at NABU on digital channels that can help parents keep track of their child’s reading.
Here’s how e-learning developers are keeping children focused during COVID-19 lock-down
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
COVID-19: How the pandemic is affecting Africa’s free trade plans
There have been arguments for a postponement of the July Start of Trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, trade experts on the continent say that the AfCFTA will help African economies recover from the impact of the pandemic and should stay on track. CNBC Africa spoke to Edem Adzogenu, Co-Chair of the Afro-Champions Initiative Executive Committee for more.
SA extends essential services clothing list, these are the details…
As the chorus grows among investors and business to reopen South Africa's economy with a shortlist of exclusions, The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel has gazetted a list of clothing and related products that could be made available for sale in retail stores during stage 4 of the country's lockdown,
This new digital platform seeks to link vendors with consumers in Uganda
At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
