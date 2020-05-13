Kenya’s Finance Bill 2020 proposes to introduce a 1.5 per cent tax on the gross transaction value of digital Services as well as levy VAT at 14 per cent on a number of goods that are currently exempt. This is in efforts to boost tax revenue in the country. Edna Gitachu, Tax Policy Lead at PwC Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s what you need to know about Kenya’s proposed digital tax
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
COVID-19: World’s largest shipping firm expects 25% drop in container demand
Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.
Transaction Capital CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on SA’s taxi industry
South Africa taxi owner, Transaction Capital is not paying an interim dividend as it braces itself for the future impact of Covid-19 on cash-flow. The company also believes that it is in a good position for the transition into normal operating activities once the lock-down restrictions are eased. Transaction Capital CEO, David Hurwitz joins CNBC Africa for more.
M.A.N: How COVID-19 is worsening manufacturing challenges in Nigeria
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its CEOs Confidence Index for the first quarter of the year fell below the 50 points benchmark indicating that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector requires a lifeline to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed joins CNBC Africa for more.
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
