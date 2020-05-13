CoronavirusEast Africa
Updated:

This new digital platform seeks to link vendors with consumers in Uganda

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme

A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Read more
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis

With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery

Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Read more

At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery

CNBC -
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis

CNBC Africa -
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
Read more
Analyst Interviews

NESG predicts 7.3% decline in Nigeria’s 2020 GDP

CNBC Africa -
The Nigeria Economic Summit Group, NESG, is forecasting a deeper recession for the country as it says it expects real GDP to decline by 7.3 per cent this year on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak, dwindling oil prices among other indicators. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the details is the CEO of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Laoye Jaiyeola.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How African economies will reawaken from the COVID-19 nightmare

CNBC Africa -
The economic recovery of African economies post-Covid-19 will be slow but can be achieved with new ways of supporting intra-African trade instead of relying on global supply chains; as well as businesses adapting to new consumer behaviour patterns and digital transformation. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Clement Chinaka, Managing Director for Old Mutual Rest Of Africa.
Read more
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved