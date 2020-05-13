At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
This new digital platform seeks to link vendors with consumers in Uganda
