Uganda secures $491.5mn loan from IMF to address economic impact of COVID-19

The International Monitory Fund executive board approved US$491.5 million under the Rapid Credit Facility, to help Uganda address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, According to Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited there has been a marginal drop of in demand for electricity by 10 per cent since the country went into lock-down in March. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst at Crested Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
