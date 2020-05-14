Analyst InterviewsEast Africa
Updated:

Development bank of Rwanda earns B+ Fitch Ratings

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How Rwanda is finding home grown solutions to the COVID-19 crisis

Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Fitch Ratings has for the first time rated Development Bank of Rwanda at B+, reflecting the bank’s stable outlook. The rating also demonstrates BRD’s ability to raise external financing in case of need. Vincent Ngirikiringo, the bank's Chief Finance Officer joined CNBC Africa and shared an update on the 3 year $24.42 million recapitalisation plan by the government.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigerian equities market wrap

Christian Ezeagu, Portfolio Manager at Cordros Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for recap of today's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Africa: How have African leaders responded to the pandemic?

CNBC Africa -
Africa recorded its first case of COVID-19 exactly three months ago today, when Egypt recorded its index case on the 14th of February. So how have African leaders responded to the pandemic? Oulie Keita, Francophone West Africa Director at One Campaign joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews

Cartrack CEO on how the company is navigating COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Vehicle recovery and data analytics company, Cartrack has positioned themselves to declare a dividend from profits generated during the financial year amid the COVID-19 global crisis. The company has declared a dividend of 54 cents per share and has seen an increase of 94 per cent of cash generated from operating activities. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zak Calisto, CEO of Cartrack.
Videos

AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade

CNBC Africa -
The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion.
Analyst Interviews

Oil prices rise as COVID-19 lock-downs start to ease

CNBC Africa -
Oil prices have climbed up in recent times driven by relaxed coronavirus restrictions and lock-downs in some countries which have allowed some businesses and factories to resume operations.
