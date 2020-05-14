CoronavirusEast Africa
Updated:

How Rwanda is finding home grown solutions to the COVID-19 crisis

By CNBC Africa

How Rwanda is finding home grown solutions to the COVID-19 crisis

Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Development bank of Rwanda earns B+ Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings has for the first time rated Development Bank of Rwanda at B+, reflecting the bank’s stable outlook. The rating also demonstrates BRD’s ability to raise external financing in case of need. Vincent Ngirikiringo, the bank's Chief Finance Officer joined CNBC Africa and shared an update on the 3 year $24.42 million recapitalisation plan by the government.
Nigerian equities market wrap

Christian Ezeagu, Portfolio Manager at Cordros Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for recap of today's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Coronavirus

KwolCo’s outlook for East Africa’s commodity markets

CNBC Africa -
In Kenya, the treasury had granted millers permission to import maize at a lower tariff but declined to extend the duration as requested by millers on fears the imports would coincide with the harvesting of short-rain crop from south rift, impacting negatively on local prices. However, millers say they will not be importing maize and warn Kenyans should brace for higher prices of flour in the coming days on the account of expensive raw material. Nick Kwolek, Founder of KwolCo joins CNBC Africa more.
Coronavirus

How SA’s agricultural sector is responding to COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Over the weekend U.S President Donald Trump announced a $19 billion program to help the country’s ailing agriculture sector as it deals with the Covid-19 crisis on essential industries. South Africa’s agriculture sector is just as important as it directly contributes to employment, food security and economic stimulation. Joining CNBC Africa for more is South Africa’s agriculture sector is Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at ABSA corporate and Investment Banking.
Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Africa: How have African leaders responded to the pandemic?

CNBC Africa -
Africa recorded its first case of COVID-19 exactly three months ago today, when Egypt recorded its index case on the 14th of February. So how have African leaders responded to the pandemic? Oulie Keita, Francophone West Africa Director at One Campaign joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns

CNBC -
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
