TV ShowsDoing Business in RwandaEast Africa
Updated:

How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC -

A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Read more
Doing Business in RwandaCNBC Africa -

How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow

Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade

The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion.
Read more

Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda’s Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills….

Previous articleAfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade
Next articleA second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns
- Advertisement -
Analyst Interviews

Oil prices rise as COVID-19 lock-downs start to ease

CNBC Africa -
Oil prices have climbed up in recent times driven by relaxed coronavirus restrictions and lock-downs in some countries which have allowed some businesses and factories to resume operations.
Read more
Coronavirus

Memorandum shows SAA administrators will not sell assets without involving govt

Monique Vanek -
Administrators at state-owned South African Airways (SAA) will not sell assets for an interim period without involving the government, a memorandum signed by one of the administrators and the public enterprises ministry showed.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Africa: How have African leaders responded to the pandemic?

CNBC Africa -
Africa recorded its first case of COVID-19 exactly three months ago today, when Egypt recorded its index case on the 14th of February. So how have African leaders responded to the pandemic? Oulie Keita, Francophone West Africa Director at One Campaign joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Altron slashes dividend, freezes salaries in response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Altron has seen an increase of 6 per cent and 2 per cent in its group revenue and headline earnings respectively for its year ended results. The company is committed to preserve cash during the uncertain COVID-19 economic climate and has declared a dividend that is 40 per cent less than what they would have declared, its 24 per cent decrease at 55 cents per share. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mteto Nyati, CEO of Altron.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade

Videos CNBC Africa -
The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion.
Read more

Oil prices rise as COVID-19 lock-downs start to ease

Analyst Interviews CNBC Africa -
Oil prices have climbed up in recent times driven by relaxed coronavirus restrictions and lock-downs in some countries which have allowed some businesses and factories to resume operations.
Read more

COVID-19 in Africa: How have African leaders responded to the pandemic?

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Africa recorded its first case of COVID-19 exactly three months ago today, when Egypt recorded its index case on the 14th of February. So how have African leaders responded to the pandemic? Oulie Keita, Francophone West Africa Director at One Campaign joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Altron slashes dividend, freezes salaries in response to COVID-19

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Altron has seen an increase of 6 per cent and 2 per cent in its group revenue and headline earnings respectively for its year ended results. The company is committed to preserve cash during the uncertain COVID-19 economic climate and has declared a dividend that is 40 per cent less than what they would have declared, its 24 per cent decrease at 55 cents per share. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mteto Nyati, CEO of Altron.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved