With many African countries reaching out to international bodies for some form of financial assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, does this pose a higher risk for some economies more than others? Case in point, Kenya which in the recent past has flirted with mounting debt from the likes of China and other trading partners, so is the country on the verge of falling into a debt trap? George Bodo, Director, Callstreet Research joins CNBC Africa for more.
Updated:
COVID-19: Is Kenya plunging further into a debt trap?
News
Nigerian fixed income & Fx market watch
Traders say despite Thursday's OMO Auction, the market witnessed low liquidity at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Window as market participants continue to bid for their matured obligations. Olugbenga Sonaike, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to review activity at the Fixed Income and FX market this week....
Nigeria, North South Power ink concession agreement for 30MW hydro plant
Nigeria’s Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu says the Federal Government has signed a concession agreement for the Gurara 30 megawatts hydropower plant with North-South Power Company.
DisChem Pharmacies CFO on the acquisition of Baby City
Rui Morais, CFO at DisChem Pharmacies joins CNBC Africa to discuss its acquisition of Baby City.
Videos
CEO Interviews
Nando’s SA CEO speaks on COVID-19 impact on business
Most people on social media created a stir when Peri-Peri chicken chain Nando’s announced that it would not be opening during level 4 lock-down, joining in with its counterparts who were operating for deliveries only. However, since last week some of its stores have opened for deliveries and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the Covid-19 impact on its business is Michael Cathie, CEO of Nando’s SA.
CEO Interviews
COVID-19: This is what new normal may look like for commercial banks
With on-going continued revisions of economic projections, many are looking at the commercial banks as their safety net to help businesses bounce back. But is this feasible and will it become the new normal? CNBC Africa spoke to the M D of Equity Bank, Rwanda, Hannington Namara for more.
CEO Interviews
The growth of e-commerce during COVID-19
The Covid-19 pandemic has promoted extraordinary growth in the e-commerce industry as more consumers turn to online shopping and digital transactions to meet their needs. Digital transactions will change the future of consumer behaviour post-Covid-19 and one of many concerns, is that of online security. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa Sub-Saharan Africa.
