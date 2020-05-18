This past week Kenya has seen quite a few stories making headlines; the finance minister has announced that the country would not be accepting the G20 debt relief program; extreme flooding has displaced thousands and the number of COVID-19 cases in the country approaches 900. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Updated:
Kenya rejects G20 debt relief initiative due to restrictive terms
Coronavirus, floods and locust swarms: Kenya is fighting a ‘triple whammy’ of crises
Heavy rains over the last month have led to overflowing rivers and lakes and mudslides, with Kenya particularly impacted. Almost 200 people have lost their lives and according to the Kenyan Red Cross, while hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced since the rainy season began in March.
How Nigeria’s economy is bracing up to the COVID-19 shock
With a further revised 2020 budget and crude oil benchmark, how is Nigeria bracing up to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic? Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for the discussion ahead of president Buhari's address to the nation today.
Emmanuel Tsigbey on why Ghana’s MPC kept rates unchanged
Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the country’s policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent citing elevated risks to inflation outlook, sharp downturn in GDP growth which are fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emmanuel Tsigbey, Chartered Economic Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Kenya closes borders with Somalia, Tanzania due to coronavirus
Over the weekend, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the closure of borders with Tanzania and Somalia, a move he said was necessitated by an increase in the number of “imported” Covid-19 cases. Risk Expert, Caroline Gathii joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda sees strong revenue from tea exports
According to the latest statistics released by the National Agriculture Export Development Board, Rwanda has exported more than 9,317 tonnes of processed tea, worth more than $27.6 million between January and March 2020. Cynthia Uwacu, Export Market Development and Innovation Division Manager at the National Agriculture Export Development Board spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
