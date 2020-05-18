According to the latest statistics released by the National Agriculture Export Development Board, Rwanda has exported more than 9,317 tonnes of processed tea, worth more than $27.6 million between January and March 2020. Cynthia Uwacu, Export Market Development and Innovation Division Manager at the National Agriculture Export Development Board spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda sees strong revenue from tea exports
Coronavirus, floods and locust swarms: Kenya is fighting a ‘triple whammy’ of crises
Heavy rains over the last month have led to overflowing rivers and lakes and mudslides, with Kenya particularly impacted. Almost 200 people have lost their lives and according to the Kenyan Red Cross, while hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced since the rainy season began in March.
How Nigeria’s economy is bracing up to the COVID-19 shock
With a further revised 2020 budget and crude oil benchmark, how is Nigeria bracing up to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic? Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for the discussion ahead of president Buhari's address to the nation today.
Emmanuel Tsigbey on why Ghana’s MPC kept rates unchanged
Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the country’s policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent citing elevated risks to inflation outlook, sharp downturn in GDP growth which are fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emmanuel Tsigbey, Chartered Economic Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Dipula Income Fund CEO: How COVID-19 is impacting the business
Dipula Income Fund has deferred its decision on declaring an interim dividend until the release of its full year results in August. The company has reported a headline earnings per share decline of 5.6 per cent and saw a vacancy drop of 27.5 per cent. Dipula Income Fund CEO, Izak Petersen joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Covid-19 is hurting the events planning industry
One of the industries who are reeling the impact of the Covid-19 lock-down regulations globally is event planning, as they rely on physical interaction to convene their business. Weddings, corporate functions and birthday celebrations have been non-existent over the past few months and joining CNBC Africa to unpack the industry impact is Karen Short, Founder, By Word of Mouth.
Balwin Properties CEO: Now is a good time to buy, here’s why
Balwin Properties has followed in the steps of other property companies and has not declared a full year dividend due to uncertainty amid the Covid-19 crisis. Group revenue increased by 11 per cent whilst profit and headline earnings per share dropped by 9 and 8 per cent respectively. Balwin Properties CEO, Steve Brookes joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria Medical Association on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic
Nigeria's President Buhari received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and he is expected to address the nation today to give guidance on the next phase of operations. Francis Faduyile, President of Nigeria Medical Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
