CoronavirusEast Africa
Updated:

COVID-19: Rwanda, Tanzania agree on a solution for cross-border movements

By CNBC Africa

News

International NewsCNBC -

Why Farmers Are Destroying Their Crops

The coronavirus has massively disrupted the food supply chain. Many famers who sold produce to restaurants have now found themselves without a market for their crops, as the food-service industry has largely shuttered. As such, fresh produce is being
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

This R1bn fund is helping township & rural businesses survive Covid-19 shocks, here’s how it works

Another one billion rand fund has been set up for entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 in South Africa. This time, the focus is on supporting small businesses in the country’s township and rural economies. Access to finance for such entrepreneurs and start-ups can be harder compared to businesses operating in the mainstream sectors. Ubank CEO, Luthando Vutula joins CNBC Africa to outline details on how the fund will work.
Read more

Rwanda and Tanzania have agreed not to implement the proposed swapping of drivers, after Tanzanian truck drivers protested measures put in place by the government of Rwanda to prevent cross-border transmission of New Coronavirus. Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Closing Bell West Africa

Blue Vertex on Nigeria’s industrial goods sector outlook

CNBC Africa -
As more first quarter earnings trickle in, Dangote Cement's first-quarter earnings are expected to come out on Friday, CNBC Africa joins discuss what to expect from the industrial goods sector with Dare Fajimolu, CRO at Blue Vertex.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Rwanda, Tanzania agree on a solution for cross-border movements

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda and Tanzania have agreed not to implement the proposed swapping of drivers, after Tanzanian truck drivers protested measures put in place by the government of Rwanda to prevent cross-border transmission of New Coronavirus. Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Unilever SA CEO: Here’s how we plan to keep our workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Unilever, one of the biggest names in the supply and produce of nutrition, hygiene and personal brands is determined to continue its operations after 30 workers at its Boksburg soap powders factory tested positive for COVID-19, joining CNBC Africa for more on the business impact of Covid-19 on Unilever South Africa is Luc-Olivier Marquet, CEO at Unilever South Africa.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
Read more
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved