Last night in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation with an update on the country’s lock-down measures. In the address he assured Ugandan’s that the government would be providing free masks for all, and once that’s implemented, the lock-down would be lifted. CNBC Africa spoke to Kenneth Agutamba, Analyst and Chief Strategist for Impact Communication Strategies for more.
COVID-19: Ugandan residents to get free face masks
News
Why Farmers Are Destroying Their Crops
The coronavirus has massively disrupted the food supply chain. Many famers who sold produce to restaurants have now found themselves without a market for their crops, as the food-service industry has largely shuttered. As such, fresh produce is being
SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry
South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
This R1bn fund is helping township & rural businesses survive Covid-19 shocks, here’s how it works
Another one billion rand fund has been set up for entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 in South Africa. This time, the focus is on supporting small businesses in the country’s township and rural economies. Access to finance for such entrepreneurs and start-ups can be harder compared to businesses operating in the mainstream sectors. Ubank CEO, Luthando Vutula joins CNBC Africa to outline details on how the fund will work.
CEO Interviews
Unilever SA CEO: Here’s how we plan to keep our workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Unilever, one of the biggest names in the supply and produce of nutrition, hygiene and personal brands is determined to continue its operations after 30 workers at its Boksburg soap powders factory tested positive for COVID-19, joining CNBC Africa for more on the business impact of Covid-19 on Unilever South Africa is Luc-Olivier Marquet, CEO at Unilever South Africa.
CEO Interviews
Adeosla Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa
The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa's baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic's largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody's changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adeosla Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
Beyond Markets
COVID-19: Driving digitalisation through identity management
The COVID-19 pandemic is paving the way for digital transformation as businesses are shifting their operations to more online channels to cope with movement restrictions and office closures. But central to the uptake of digitalisation is identity management and Aliyu Abubakar Aziz: The Director-General & CEO of the National Identity Management Commission joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share some more insight on how identity management can help drive Nigeria’s digitalization agenda in the face of the pandemic....
Southern Africa
World rugby champion speaks on the importance of education
He is one of the toughest tacklers in the world who now tackling the books. World cup winner Tendai – the Beast - Mtawarira was the key to the Springbok victory over England in Japan late last year. His scrummaging in the final was described by one rugby writer as destructive. Now he has turned from the Boks to hitting the books. He has gone back to the studies, he abandoned when he was a teenage rugby hopeful, in search of an MBA at Henley Business School. What drew him to this decision and what does he plan to do with the qualification. CNBC Africa spoke to him for more.
