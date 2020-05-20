Members of the African union had set July 1 as the day to operationalize The African Free Trade Area Agreement but with COVID-19 pandemic affecting all member countries, this has been pushed back to a yet to be named date though some experts believe the AFCFTA implementation should go ahead. So could this be an opportunity for improved intra Africa trade? DR. Hippolyte Fofack joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: An opportunity for improved intra-Africa trade?
This Covid-19 disruptor is helping front-line healthcare workers with free accommodation
While Covid-19 risks killing many businesses it also presents new opportunities for innovation. Like Ubuntu beds, an establishment that unites hotels, whose businesses have been idle due to Covid-19 with healthcare workers in need of accommodation as they fight the virus on the frontline. Kim Walker, Founder of Ubuntu Beds joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Schools Are Handling The 2019-2020 School Year Disruption
The 2019-2020 school year is another of the many things impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students across the United States from kindergarten through thigh school and into college moved to remote learning bringing with it many challenges. » Subscr
How COVID-19 is rewriting how your kids will go to university across Africa
CNBC Africa held its virtual online discussion - called Business Tomorrow a look a life after COVID-19 – about the future of higher education in Africa. The panel of education experts spoke about everything from regulation to how in the future students will learn only online in a world where many university campuses don’t even know when they are going to reopen....
Old Mutual celebrates its 175th anniversary
Late last week Old mutual celebrated its 175th anniversary in Africa and stated its commitment and longevity in Africa’s ever changing landscape, especially during the time of a global pandemic. Vuyo Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
South Sudan relaxes COVID-19 lock-down measures
It's been a week since South Sudan's Civil Aviation reopened airports and announced the resumption of domestic and international flights in line with the presidential directive to ease COVID-19 lockdown measures; but as reports fly about the country's Vice President Riek Machar and his wife testing positive for the virus; will the phase down efforts still stand? Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.
