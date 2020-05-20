Burundians are going to the polls today to elect a new president for the first time in 15 years. Incumbent Pierre Nkurunziza is set to step down after today’s election and will go by a new title of supreme guide, CNBC Africa is joined by Jean Claude Nkundwa, Burundi based political analyst for more on today’s election.
Here’s what’s on the line as Burundians head to the polls
News
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Rwanda deploys high tech robots to fight coronavirus
Rwanda yesterday said the country will put five high-tech robots into use to fight COVID-19 in its treatment centers. The smart mobile robots also have functions like facial recognition, temperature screening, and monitoring patient's status and keep medical records of the patients, CNBC Africa spoke to Benjamin Karenzi, CEO Zorabots Africa for more.
CBN to make forex available for activities boosting the economy
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it will make forex available for activities that would boost the economy and generate jobs. Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and other headlines making the rounds in Nigeria.
CEO Interviews
Old Mutual celebrates its 175th anniversary
Late last week Old mutual celebrated its 175th anniversary in Africa and stated its commitment and longevity in Africa’s ever changing landscape, especially during the time of a global pandemic. Vuyo Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Global aviation industry searches for a way back from the Covid-19 turbulence
The global airline industry has taken a nosedive amid the complete shutdown of travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some countries have begun reopening its economy and have begun to resume domestic flights to allow the movement of people. However the losses made during the shutdown have left many airline companies destitute and joining CNBC Africa to unpack the outlook for the airlines industry is Raphael Kuuchi, The International Air Transport Association’s Special Envoy to Africa, Joachim Vermooten, Aviation Economist and Unathi Sonwabile Henama, Professor at the Tshwane University of Technology....
Coronavirus
How is Rwanda’s mining sector fairing amid the COVID-19 crisis?
Mining sector is the second largest export revenue earner in Rwanda but with Covid-19 affecting the sector like any other sector, how will it bounce back? CNBC Africa spoke to Fabrice Kayihura, Managing Director at Ngali Mining for more.
CEO Interviews
Indluplace CEO: How the COVID-19 crisis is hurting property values, revenue
Residential property owner Indluplace Properties has reported that although rental collections were in excess of 85 per cent for April and over 70 per cent for May.
