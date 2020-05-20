Rwanda yesterday said the country will put five high-tech robots into use to fight COVID-19 in its treatment centers. The smart mobile robots also have functions like facial recognition, temperature screening, and monitoring patient’s status and keep medical records of the patients, CNBC Africa spoke to Benjamin Karenzi, CEO Zorabots Africa for more.
Updated:
Rwanda deploys high tech robots to fight coronavirus
News
This Covid-19 disruptor is helping front-line healthcare workers with free accommodation
While Covid-19 risks killing many businesses it also presents new opportunities for innovation. Like Ubuntu beds, an establishment that unites hotels, whose businesses have been idle due to Covid-19 with healthcare workers in need of accommodation as they fight the virus on the frontline. Kim Walker, Founder of Ubuntu Beds joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
How Schools Are Handling The 2019-2020 School Year Disruption
The 2019-2020 school year is another of the many things impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students across the United States from kindergarten through thigh school and into college moved to remote learning bringing with it many challenges. » Subscr
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
CBN to make forex available for activities boosting the economy
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it will make forex available for activities that would boost the economy and generate jobs. Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and other headlines making the rounds in Nigeria.
CEO Interviews
Adesola Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa
The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa's baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic's largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody's changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
Coronavirus
How is Rwanda’s mining sector fairing amid the COVID-19 crisis?
Mining sector is the second largest export revenue earner in Rwanda but with Covid-19 affecting the sector like any other sector, how will it bounce back? CNBC Africa spoke to Fabrice Kayihura, Managing Director at Ngali Mining for more.
Coronavirus
How COVID-19 impacts asset allocation strategy of pension funds
The National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release Nigeria’s pension asset data for the first quarter of the year, next week. Ahead of the release, we’ll take a look at how the global Covid-19 pandemic is impacting the asset allocation strategy for pension fund administrators. Joining CNBC Africa more is Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -