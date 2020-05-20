South Sudan relaxes COVID-19 lock-down measures

The global airline industry has taken a nosedive amid the complete shutdown of travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some countries have begun reopening its economy and have begun to resume domestic flights to allow the movement of people. However the losses made during the shutdown have left many airline companies destitute and joining CNBC Africa to unpack the outlook for the airlines industry is Raphael Kuuchi, The International Air Transport Association’s Special Envoy to Africa, Joachim Vermooten, Aviation Economist and Unathi Sonwabile Henama, Professor at the Tshwane University of Technology....