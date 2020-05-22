In Kenya diesel prices fell by the largest margin in 13 years on lower global crude prices. The prices would have fallen deeper were it not for the new levies imposed on fuel last month following changes to the laws that also introduced tax reliefs to protect the economy against the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the country will continue with plans to build a $1.135 billion pipeline from Lokichar to Lamu to boost its crude oil exports despite the concern over falling prices of the commodity in the global market. Odhiambo Ramogi, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Kenya continues pipeline plan despite drop in oil prices
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Trade and Industry Committee briefed on Plans to reopen Economy
Download logoThe Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry was today briefed by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition about measures taken by the department in response to Covid-19’s impact on industries. The department told the committee that the national lockdown has served its purpose and that it is now time to open the economy. A large part of the economy was expected to reopen as the country moves to level 3 of the lockdown next month. The Department’s Dire
FlySafair CEO on COVID-19 impact & how govt can help save SA’s struggling airlines
Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair spoke to CNBC Africa about its business position amid the Covid-19 crisis on the travel industry and how they are faring in the aviation sector as its counterparts are facing liquidations and business rescue procedures.
Coronavirus – Africa: International Rescue Committee (IRC) data on COVID testing shortfall
Download logoIRC: Coronavirus testing shortfall in crisis-affected states risks undetected outbreaks, imperilling COVID-19 fight worldwide New data shows countries with lowest number of tests per million include Yemen (31 tests per million), Nigeria (165 tests per million), and Northeast Syria (59 tests per million). Figures in stark comparison to richer countries like US (38,394 tests per million)(1), UK (41,599 tests per million)(2) and Germany (42,581 tests per million)(3)&n
Coronavirus- Nigeria: A breakdown of cases by state
A breakdown of cases by state Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
U.S stock market posts best monthly gains since 1987, here’s what moved the markets
In April the U.S stock market had its best monthly return in over 30 years despite more than 20 million people filing for unemployment in the same month. According to Schroders the inherent nature of markets being forward looking and that the stock market does not represent the real economy. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sean Markowicz, Strategist in the Research and Analytics Division at Schroders.
How companies can play an active role in rebuilding economies ravaged by COVID-19
Africa Shared Value Leadership E-Summit comes at a time when many economies around the world have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and different countries are putting in place economic recovery plans. Prof Mark Kramer, of Harvard Business School and Co-Founder of Shared Value Initiative (USA) spoke with CNBC Africa on how companies can actively participate in rebuilding economies.
How Sudan is dealing with the economic impact of Covid-19
According to Sudan’s Central Bureau of Statistics, the annual inflation rate rose to 98.81 per cent in April, up from 81.64 per cent in March, due to rising prices of food, drink and fuel. Moreover, Sudan has extended a lock-down of the state of Khartoum by an additional two weeks from to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. Hajooj Kuka, Analyst & Activist spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Jubilee, Kanu formalise coalition as internal battles rage in Kenya
A coalition deal has been formalised between Jubilee and the once-powerful Kenya African National Union (Kanu) – they notified the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, on May 4.
Nigeria’s April inflation inches up to 12.34%
Nigeria’s annual inflation stood at 12.34 per cent in April, compared with 12.26 percent in March according to data by the National Bureau of Statistics. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss this data and more....
Peter Imoesi: Why Nigeria should rethink its COVID-19 testing approach
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says 40,043 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. The national public health institute had earlier this month released a guideline for the Integration of Private Sector Laboratories as part of the National COVID-19 Response. Peter Imoesi, Fellow at Aberdeen University joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's approach to testing.
FlySafair CEO on COVID-19 impact & how govt can help save SA’s struggling airlines
Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair spoke to CNBC Africa about its business position amid the Covid-19 crisis on the travel industry and how they are faring in the aviation sector as its counterparts are facing liquidations and business rescue procedures.
