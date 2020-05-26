How e-commerce is helping businesses navigate the economic fallout of COVID-19

This year was supposed to be one of the biggest sports years for Kenya and East Africa, with athletes from the region set to participate in highly anticipated events like, the Magical Kenya Open, the Basketball Africa League, the African Championship of Nations and the Olympics. With all these sporting events and more being cancelled and postponed; and with gym closures and limited access to coaches leading to no place to train; where does that leave professional athletes and elite hopefuls as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic? Sports Analyst, Sharon Allela joins CNBC Africa for more.