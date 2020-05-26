The uptake of e-commerce has seen a rapid increase in the months of the lock-down as consumers turned to e platforms for the delivery of their goods. But will this momentum be maintained now that many countries are opening up again? Egide Butare, Managing Director of the e-commerce platform, Store 2 Door spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
How e-commerce is helping businesses navigate the economic fallout of COVID-19
APO
Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (26 May 2020)
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 22 Somaliland: 14 Benadir: 5 Jubbaland: 1 South West: 1 Hirshabelle: 1 Male: 11 Female: 11 Recovery: 18 Death: 1 Total confirmed cases: 1,711 Total recoveries: 253 Total deaths: 67Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Committees on Tourism welcome the continued focus of Department of Tourism to create 21 million jobs by 2030
Download logoThe Portfolio Committee on Tourism; and the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour today, in a joint meeting, received a briefing from the Department of Tourism on its strategic and annual performance plans. The committees welcome the reappointment of Mr Victor Tharage as the Director-General for the Department of Tourism for the next five years, which bodes well for the continuity of programmes and
Videos
How can professional athletes weather the COVID-19 crisis?
This year was supposed to be one of the biggest sports years for Kenya and East Africa, with athletes from the region set to participate in highly anticipated events like, the Magical Kenya Open, the Basketball Africa League, the African Championship of Nations and the Olympics. With all these sporting events and more being cancelled and postponed; and with gym closures and limited access to coaches leading to no place to train; where does that leave professional athletes and elite hopefuls as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic? Sports Analyst, Sharon Allela joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Team training on demystifying COVID-19
This week, the NCDC Team trained military personnel including medical, lab, engineering & kitchen staff from 7 states: Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Edo & Oyo. The exercise focused on demystifying COVID-19 & strengthening surveillance, case reporting, IPC & case management.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
COVID-19: Old Mutual on creating shared valued in times of crisis
Investor appetite has been affected as a result of the pandemic and with this so have the practices of many businesses on the continent.
Mozambique records first COVID-19 death
Reuters -
Mozambique has confirmed its first COVID-19 death, the health ministry on Monday said.
Afreximbank on COVID-19 opportunities & challenges for intra-Africa trade
Members of the African Union had set July 1 as the day to operationalize the African Free Trade Area Agreement but with COVID-19 pandemic affecting all member countries, this has been pushed back to a yet to be named date though some experts believe the AfCFTA implementation should go ahead. So could this be an opportunity for improved Intra Africa trade? Hippolyte Fofack, Chief Economist Afreximbank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Africa’s free trade area is delayed by the coronavirus, but experts say it’s vital to recovery
CNBC -
Key Points: The AfCFTA, which was due to be implemented on July 1, will be the largest free...
Quite frankly, be candid. What African mining bosses and the minister call each other behind closed doors: Chris Bishop Comment.
For years it has been daggers drawn between government and mine owners in disputes over mining regulations that the latter fear are driving away investors from starting new mines.
African Bank CEO on how the bank is cushioning its customers from the effects of COVID-19
The Covid-19 lock-down has put pressure on individuals and businesses’ finances like never before. But what can be done to ease the pressure? Basani Maluleke, CEO, African Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
How can professional athletes weather the COVID-19 crisis?
COVID-19 exposes Africa’s urban planning challenges
Physical distancing as a measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the necessity to create more public spaces and inclusive streets in African cities. Constant Cap, Urban Planner at Naipolitans joins CNBC Africa for more.
