JSE-listed RH-Bophelo has made a secondary listing on the Rwanda Stock Exchange. This is the first ever listing of a South African company on the RSE, in a move that is expected to help the company diversify its investor base and spread its wings beyond South Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to Quinton Zunga, CEO RH Bophelo for more.
RH Bophelo CEO: What the RSE listing means for the company
