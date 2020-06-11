CoronavirusEast Africa

Kenya announces $30bn national budget

Kenya’s Budget 2020/21 estimates reveal that the cost of debt financing will exceed development expenditure even as Kenya’s high public debt takes center-stage in her new fiscal year. Economic Analyst Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa for more.

