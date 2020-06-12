Kenya’s parliament voted to nationalise the country’s main airline Kenya Airways to save it from mounting debts. The loss-making airline, which is 48.9 per cent government-owned and 7.8 per cent held by Air France-KLM, has been struggling to return to profitability and growth but is this the best long term solution for the struggling carrier? Tony Payne, Partner at DLA Piper joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is nationalisation the answer for troubled airline Kenya Airways?
